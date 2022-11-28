You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / SUV goes over embankment in Harwich Port

SUV goes over embankment in Harwich Port

November 27, 2022

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH PORT – Around 7 PM Sunday, a male driving a Ford Expedition SUV apparently lost control and went over an embankment at Saquatucket Harbor next to Brax Landing Restaurant. The man was not injured, however the Harwich Fire and Rescue transported him to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. Harwich Police are investigating the cause.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

