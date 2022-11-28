HARWICH PORT – Around 7 PM Sunday, a male driving a Ford Expedition SUV apparently lost control and went over an embankment at Saquatucket Harbor next to Brax Landing Restaurant. The man was not injured, however the Harwich Fire and Rescue transported him to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. Harwich Police are investigating the cause.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
SUV goes over embankment in Harwich Port
November 27, 2022
HARWICH PORT – Around 7 PM Sunday, a male driving a Ford Expedition SUV apparently lost control and went over an embankment at Saquatucket Harbor next to Brax Landing Restaurant. The man was not injured, however the Harwich Fire and Rescue transported him to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. Harwich Police are investigating the cause.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Whole Foods Decision to Pull Lobster Divides Groups
- Animal Rescue League Receives $20,000 Grant
- Barnstable County Announces Human Rights Awards Recipients
- Finance Expert Offers Holiday Spending Tips
- Biden Attends Tree Lighting on Nantucket
- Barnstable County OK’s Supplemental Budget for Struggling Dredge Fund
- AAA Northeast Praises Federal Passage of ‘Move Over’ Law
- Snow Plow Operators Needed Cape-Wide
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Supporting Local Food Pantries
- Update: Thanksgiving Football Games Final Scores
- Thanksgiving Travel Rush is Back with Some New Habits
- Shoppers Hunt for Deals, but Inflation Makes Bargains Elusive
- Cape Cod Hospital, State Agencies Get Federal COVID Money