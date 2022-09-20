BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound
September 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
