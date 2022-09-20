You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound

SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound

September 20, 2022

BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

