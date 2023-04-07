You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / SUV rolls on roof in Bourne

SUV rolls on roof in Bourne

April 6, 2023

BOURNE – An SUV rolled onto its roof in Bourne sometime after 8 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near Keene Street. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

