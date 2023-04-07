BOURNE – An SUV rolled onto its roof in Bourne sometime after 8 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near Keene Street. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SUV rolls on roof in Bourne
April 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Dennis Transfer Station to Close Monday After Easter
- Hydrant Flushing in Harwich Starts April 10
- AG Campbell Calls for Increased Birth Control Coverage
- Cape Cod Commission Seeking Public Opinion on Transit Issues
- Large EMS Presence at Barnstable High for Training Friday
- Sandwich Officials Remind Residents Of New Voting Locations
- Veterans Job Fair to be Held April 6 at Gillette Stadium
- Mashpee Plans Drug Prevention Fund with Opioid Settlement Money
- Falmouth Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize
- Local Veterans Groups Receives Cultural Grant
- Meeting on Wellfleet Library Planning to be Held April 12
- Cape Light Compact Electrifying 100 Low-Income Homes
- Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Charges; Admonished by Judge