YARMOUTH – A vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled over on Route 28 in Yarmouth near the Cape Point Resort between Higgins Crowell and West Yarmouth Roads around 6 PM Monday. Firefighters had to extricate the driver who was reported conscious. The pole was snapped and Eversource was called to make repairs. Only one alternating lane of traffic was getting by the scene so motorists were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
SUV strikes pole, rolls over in Yarmouth
March 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing
- Steamship Authority Provides Update on Service During COVID-19 Pandemic
- Orleans Gift House Closed Until Further Notice
- Triple M Limiting Number of People at Dispensaries
- Massachusetts Trial Court Closes for Two Days
- Spouse of Cape’s First Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive for Virus
- Barnstable County Closes Offices Due to Virus
- Cape Cod School Districts Continuing to Offer Meals to Students
- State Attorney General’s Office Moves to Remote Work Amid COVID-19
- Alzheimer’s Family Support Center Suspends Group Activities Over Virus
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Provides Update on COVID-19 Outbreak
- Gov. Baker Announces Emergency Actions to Address COVID-19
- Yarmouth, Wellfleet, and Truro Close Town Buildings