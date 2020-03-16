SUV strikes pole, rolls over in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled over on Route 28 in Yarmouth near the Cape Point Resort between Higgins Crowell and West Yarmouth Roads around 6 PM Monday. Firefighters had to extricate the driver who was reported conscious. The pole was snapped and Eversource was called to make repairs. Only one alternating lane of traffic was getting by the scene so motorists were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.