BARNSTABLE – A SUV struck a utility pole in Barnstable around noon Tuesday. The crash happened in front of 2299 Main Street (Route 6A) near Colonial Way. Ambulances from West Barnstable and Hyannis responded mutual aid to the scene to evaluate victims. Eversource and Verizon were called to check the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
SUV strikes utility pole in Barnstable
December 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
