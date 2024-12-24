SUV strikes utility pole in Barnstable





BARNSTABLE – A SUV struck a utility pole in Barnstable around noon Tuesday. The crash happened in front of 2299 Main Street (Route 6A) near Colonial Way. Ambulances from West Barnstable and Hyannis responded mutual aid to the scene to evaluate victims. Eversource and Verizon were called to check the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN