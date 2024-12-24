You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / SUV strikes utility pole in Barnstable

SUV strikes utility pole in Barnstable

December 24, 2024



BARNSTABLE – A SUV struck a utility pole in Barnstable around noon Tuesday. The crash happened in front of 2299 Main Street (Route 6A) near Colonial Way. Ambulances from West Barnstable and Hyannis responded mutual aid to the scene to evaluate victims. Eversource and Verizon were called to check the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

