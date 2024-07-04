HYANNIS – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Hyannis sometime before 10 AM Thursday. The crash involving a Hyundai SUV happened on Bearse Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
SUV vs pole crash in Hyannis injures one person seriously
July 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
