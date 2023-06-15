You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / SUV vs pole in Dennis

SUV vs pole in Dennis

June 15, 2023

Dennis Police/CWN

DENNIS – An SUV struck a utility pole in Dennis Thursday afternoon. The driver of the Lincoln MKZ was evaluated for injuries. Dennis Police reported that due to a motor vehicle crash on Old Bass River Road just south of Old Chatham Road involving damage to a utility pole, traffic is being detoured off of Old Bass River Road. The utility pole sustained serious damage and will need to be replaced so this detour will be in place for several hours.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 