DENNIS – An SUV struck a utility pole in Dennis Thursday afternoon. The driver of the Lincoln MKZ was evaluated for injuries. Dennis Police reported that due to a motor vehicle crash on Old Bass River Road just south of Old Chatham Road involving damage to a utility pole, traffic is being detoured off of Old Bass River Road. The utility pole sustained serious damage and will need to be replaced so this detour will be in place for several hours.
SUV vs pole in Dennis
June 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
