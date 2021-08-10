Swat team assists in arrest of man accused of violating restraining order in Nantucket



NANTUCKET – Nantucket Police report that at approximately 2:12 PM, they served an arrest warning on Jeffrey A. Frable, 50, of Polpis Road in Nantucket, for a violation of an active restraining order.

The Nantucket Police Department SWAT team, Barnstable Police K9 Unit and Massachusetts State Police made the arrest at 5:58 PM. Police say Frable was armed with two knives at the time of his arrest and as a result the Barnstable Police Deparment K9 made first contact. Frable was transported to Nantucket Cottage Hospital by the Nantucket Fire Department from the scene.

Frable was charged with violating an abuse prevention order (209A).