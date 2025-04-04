Swearing in Ceremony for the new Deputy Fire Chief of West Barnstable Fire ceremony to be held Monday

WEST BARNSTABLE – From West Barnstable Fire: On April 7th, Brian Morrison will be sworn in as deputy fire chief. Brian started his career in 1994 as a high school intern in Westwood, MA. His father worked for the department for 39 years and retired as the deputy chief. After high school, he moved to Maine to attend Southern Maine Technical College. While attending college, he was a call firefighter and a student live-in for the Gorham Fire Department. He was also a day firefighter at the Scarborough Fire Department and has been along-time fire instructor for the Presumpscot Valley Fire Academy, which serves the communities outside of Portland. He spent the last 25 years as a career firefighter for the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department and the last 10 as a captain/shift commander. He is currently the Chair of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) Company Officers Section and is a principal voting member on the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 150 technical committee, Code for Fire and Life Safety in Animal Housing Facilities.

“I have worked for two combination fire/EMS departments in the past and am excited to be West Barnstable’s deputy fire chief. I know from working next door that the men and women of WBFD are very dedicated to the department and their community. I look forward to bringing my training and experience to serve the citizens and visitors of Shark City/Finn Town.” -Brian Morrison