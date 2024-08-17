You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Swells from Hurricane Ernesto to cause dangerous rip currents

Swells from Hurricane Ernesto to cause dangerous rip currents

August 17, 2024


Rip Current Statement

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1032 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2024

…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE…Washington, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Nantucket MA, and Newport RI Counties.

* WHEN…Through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

