SANDWICH – A swimmer is safe after getting carried out in a rip current at Town Neck Beach in Sandwich. Sandwich and Barnstable marine resources responded shortly before 3 PM. The victim eventually made it into shore, reportedly on the Scusset Beach side of the Cape Cod Canal and was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
Swimmer rescued after getting caught in rip current off Sandwich
August 21, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
