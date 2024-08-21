You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Swimmer rescued after getting caught in rip current off Sandwich

Swimmer rescued after getting caught in rip current off Sandwich

August 21, 2024

SANDWICH – A swimmer is safe after getting carried out in a rip current at Town Neck Beach in Sandwich. Sandwich and Barnstable marine resources responded shortly before 3 PM. The victim eventually made it into shore, reportedly on the Scusset Beach side of the Cape Cod Canal and was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

