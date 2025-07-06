You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Swimmer taken to hospital after possible near-drowning at Hathaway’s Pond in Barnstable

Swimmer taken to hospital after possible near-drowning at Hathaway’s Pond in Barnstable

July 6, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Officials rushed to Hathaway’s Pond off Phinney’s Lane about 7:00 PM Sunday for a report of a near-drowning. The victim was conscious and out of the water when EMTs arrived but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 