Swimmer taken to hospital after near drowning in Falmouth

Swimmer taken to hospital after near drowning in Falmouth

July 22, 2020

FALMOUTH – A person was taken to Falmouth Hospital after reportedly nearly drowning in Falmouth shortly before 7 PM. Rescuers rushed to the Seacrest Resort on Quaker Road and found the victim out of the water and conscious. Further details were not immediately available.

