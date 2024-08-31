You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Teen airlifted after apparent near-drowning incident in Bourne

Teen airlifted after apparent near-drowning incident in Bourne

August 31, 2024

BOURNE – Bourne rescuers responded to a possible drowning incident in Pocasset sometime before 4 PM Saturday afternoon. A teen age victim was taken from the scene on Wings Neck Road to the ballfield by Bourne Fire Station #2 to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape medical facility. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 