Teen airlifted after jumping off bridge in Falmouth and landing on passing boat

August 20, 2020

A teenage boy was seriously injured after reportedly jumping off this bridge and landing on a passing boat.
Google Street View/CWN

FALMOUTH – A teenage boy was seriously injured after reportedly jumping off the Menauhant Road bridge and landing on a passing boat shortly before 1 PM. The vessel quickly brought the victim to shore where paramedics examined him and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to airlift the boy to a pediatric trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

