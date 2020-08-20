FALMOUTH – A teenage boy was seriously injured after reportedly jumping off the Menauhant Road bridge and landing on a passing boat shortly before 1 PM. The vessel quickly brought the victim to shore where paramedics examined him and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to airlift the boy to a pediatric trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Teen airlifted after jumping off bridge in Falmouth and landing on passing boat
August 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
