Teen bicyclist seriously injured in Sandwich

August 9, 2025


SANDWICH – A teenager was seriously injured in a reported car vs bicycle crash. Rescuers responded about 9:30 PM to Tupper Road near the Stop & Shop Plaza. A MedFlight helicopted was requested to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to fly the victim to a trauma center. The driver stayed at the scene as Falmouth Police investigated the incident.

