Teen injured at Joint Base Cape Cod

Teen injured at Joint Base Cape Cod

July 2, 2025

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A teenager was injured at Joint Base Cape Cod Wednesday morning. Rescuers responded to the area of an obstacle course on Connery Avenue about 9:20 AM Wednesday. Rescuers inquired on a MedFlight helicopter but transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

