JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A teenager was injured at Joint Base Cape Cod Wednesday morning. Rescuers responded to the area of an obstacle course on Connery Avenue about 9:20 AM Wednesday. Rescuers inquired on a MedFlight helicopter but transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Teen injured at Joint Base Cape Cod
July 2, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
