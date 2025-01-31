You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Teen injured in dirt bike accident in Sandwich

Teen injured in dirt bike accident in Sandwich

January 31, 2025

SANDWICH – A teenager was injured in a reported dirt bike accident around 3:50 PM Friday. The incident happened in the woods along the power lines off Mill Road. Firefighters extricated the victim from the woods. He was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

