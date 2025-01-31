SANDWICH – A teenager was injured in a reported dirt bike accident around 3:50 PM Friday. The incident happened in the woods along the power lines off Mill Road. Firefighters extricated the victim from the woods. He was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Teen injured in dirt bike accident in Sandwich
January 31, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – The Great Blizzards of Massachusetts Special Hockey Team Hosts Polar Plunge
- No Obvious Injuries Detected On Whale That Washed Up On Cuttyhunk
- Boston Skating Club Members Mourned In Deadly DC Air Collision
- Harwich Animal Control Reports Ailing Coyote
- Gosnold Behavioral Health Finalizing Move Off-Cape
- Registration Deadline This Weekend For Popular Relay Run
- Bill Filed To Create Safety Rules At Motocross Tracks
- Cold Brook Preserve Opened To Public
- Auction Thursday For Low-Number Right Whale License Plates
- Bird Flu Reportedly “Widespread” in State, Says MassWildlife
- Chapter 40B Housing Approved in Falmouth
- Steamship Authority Releases Opening Day Nantucket Bookings
- Eight Local Volunteer Organizations Receive Grant Awards