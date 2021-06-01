You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Teen pedestrian struck by car and seriously injured in Hyannis

Teen pedestrian struck by car and seriously injured in Hyannis

May 31, 2021

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Hyannis sometime after 9:30 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Ocean Street and Old Colony Road. The victim reported to be teenage was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

