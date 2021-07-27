You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Teen taken to hospital after getting slammed down by wave in Orleans

Teen taken to hospital after getting slammed down by wave in Orleans

July 27, 2021

ORLEANS – A teenager was reportedly slammed down by a wave at Nauset Beach in Orleans sometime before 5 PM Tuesday. Lifeguards and EMTs on duty at the beach rendered aid and called for an ambulance. The victim was put on a backboard and in a protective collar as a precaution and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

