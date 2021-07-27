ORLEANS – A teenager was reportedly slammed down by a wave at Nauset Beach in Orleans sometime before 5 PM Tuesday. Lifeguards and EMTs on duty at the beach rendered aid and called for an ambulance. The victim was put on a backboard and in a protective collar as a precaution and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Teen taken to hospital after getting slammed down by wave in Orleans
July 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- CDC Reverses Course on Indoor Masks in Some Parts of US
- House Members Stockpiling Cash Ahead of Midterm Elections
- Moderna Expanding Kids Vaccine Study to Better Assess Safety
- Rachael Rollins Nominated to be Massachusetts U.S. Attorney
- Chatham Health Officials Urge Caution as COVID Cases Rise
- Orleans Seeking New Committee Members
- With Virus Surge, US to Keep Travel Restrictions For Now
- Coast Guard Auxiliary to Hold Boating Course
- Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Returns In-Person
- New Shark Detection System Tested in Wellfleet
- Bourne Announces Sewer User Fee Decrease
- Water Quality Improvement Plan Pushed by Cape Cod Commission
- Cape, Vineyard Towns Receive Shared Streets Funding