You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Teenage bicyclist airlifted with serious injuries in Provincetown

Teenage bicyclist airlifted with serious injuries in Provincetown

July 24, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – A teenage bicyclist reportedly suffered head injuries in a crash in Provincetown Sunday morning. The victim reportedly arrived at the Provincetown fire station about 10 AM. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately clear if the victim was wearing a helmet. Further details were not immediately available.

