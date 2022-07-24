PROVINCETOWN – A teenage bicyclist reportedly suffered head injuries in a crash in Provincetown Sunday morning. The victim reportedly arrived at the Provincetown fire station about 10 AM. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately clear if the victim was wearing a helmet. Further details were not immediately available.
Teenage bicyclist airlifted with serious injuries in Provincetown
July 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
