HYANNIS – A teenager on a bicycle was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis sometime before 2:30 PM Wednesday. The collision happened in the parking lot of the Cape Crossroads condos off Bearse’s Way. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Teenager on bicycle struck by car in Hyannis
May 29, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
