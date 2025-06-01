You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Teenager injured in equestrian accident in Bourne

Teenager injured in equestrian accident in Bourne

June 1, 2025

BOURNE – A teenager was injured in an equestrian accident in Bourne around 9 AM Sunday. Rescuers responded to Grazing Fields Farm on Bournedale Road and transported the victim to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

