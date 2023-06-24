SANDWICH – A teenager was seriously injured in a golf cart accident in Sandwich sometime after 8 PM Friday. Rescuers were called to Peters Pond Park on Cotuit Road and called for a MedFlight helicopter. The chopper landed at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth and flew the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Teenager seriously injured in golf cart accident in Sandwich
June 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
