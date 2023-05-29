You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tense standoff in Eastham comes to peaceful end

Tense standoff in Eastham comes to peaceful end

May 29, 2023

EASTHAM – An hours long standoff in Eastham has come to a peaceful end. The incident started around 9 AM on Massasoit Road near Brackett Road. Police cordoned off the area and multiple units including at least one SWAT Bearcat vehicle responded to the scene. Sometime after 3 PM the situation was peacefully resolved with a person taken into custody.
CWN is awaiting a statement from Eastham Police.

