Tense standoff in Eastham comes to peaceful end

EASTHAM – An hours long standoff in Eastham has come to a peaceful end. The incident started around 9 AM on Massasoit Road near Brackett Road. Police cordoned off the area and multiple units including at least one SWAT Bearcat vehicle responded to the scene. Sometime after 3 PM the situation was peacefully resolved with a person taken into custody.

CWN is awaiting a statement from Eastham Police.