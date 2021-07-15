You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tesla catches fire in Bourne

BOURNE – A Tesla electric automobile reportedly caught fire in on Wyman Road in Bourne around 9:50 AM Thursday morning. Firefighters used dry chemical extinguishers to battle the flames. A hose line was stretched to protect the residence. Crews then used foam to complete put out the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

