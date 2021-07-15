BOURNE – A Tesla electric automobile reportedly caught fire in on Wyman Road in Bourne around 9:50 AM Thursday morning. Firefighters used dry chemical extinguishers to battle the flames. A hose line was stretched to protect the residence. Crews then used foam to complete put out the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tesla catches fire in Bourne
July 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Police Reassigning Troopers Amid Staffing Shortage
- Baker ‘Not Surprised’ by Infighting in Massachusetts GOP
- Animal Rescue League Provides Pet Plans for Storms
- Online SNAP Options in Massachusetts Expanded
- Report Finds Bacteria at Hundreds of Massachusetts Beaches
- Markey Highlights Importance of Cape Cod Canal Bridge Replacements
- Big Nick’s Ride Honors Fallen Military for 12th Year
- Senate Democrats Reach $3.5 Trillion Budget Agreement
- Baker to Decide Fate of Voting District Bill
- JFK Museum Welcomes Authors for Renewed Speaker Series
- Orleans Wastewater Project Traffic Detours Expected in Coming Weeks
- State Investing in Changing Post-COVID Economy
- GLAD to Host In-Person for 40th Anniversary Summer Party in Provincetown