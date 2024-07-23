You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / The Cape Cod tornado outbreak remembered five years later

The Cape Cod tornado outbreak remembered five years later

July 23, 2024

CAPE COD – Five years ago today, July 23rd, 2019, a rare tornado outbreak hit Cape Cod. A confirmed touchdown was reported from Yarmouth to Harwich. The roof of a hotel in Yarmouth was blown off and trees were down everywhere. 50,000 Eversource customers lost power. Incredibly no serious injuries were reported.

Eversource/CWN

Take a look back at CWN coverage coverage of that day here.

