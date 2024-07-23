CAPE COD – Five years ago today, July 23rd, 2019, a rare tornado outbreak hit Cape Cod. A confirmed touchdown was reported from Yarmouth to Harwich. The roof of a hotel in Yarmouth was blown off and trees were down everywhere. 50,000 Eversource customers lost power. Incredibly no serious injuries were reported.
The Cape Cod tornado outbreak remembered five years later
July 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Steamship Authority Board Votes For Moratorium On Boat Advertising
- Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care
- Toxic Algae Warning at West Reservoir, Harwich
- New Conservation And Housing Project Announced On Upper Cape
- Vineyard Wind Debris Reaches Cape Cod
- Kamala Harris Endorsed By Joe Biden For President After Cape Cod Visit
- Gun Reform Bill Passes Through State House
- Davenport Foundation Announces 2024 Arts Funding
- Barnstable County’s AquiFund Sees Sharp Uptick In Loan Dispersals Over Year-Long Period
- Barnstable County Fair Returns To Cape Cod Fairgrounds On Monday
- Damaged Vineyard Wind Turbine Deteriorates Further
- Cape Cod Association Announces Annual Scholarships
- Cape Cod’s Fishhook Topography Makes it a Global Hotspot for Mass Strandings by Dolphins