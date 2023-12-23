You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / The town of Yarmouth shares Yarmouth dispatcher and firefighters saving alife

The town of Yarmouth shares Yarmouth dispatcher and firefighters saving alife

December 23, 2023


YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth brings us the touching story of Kathleen and Bob Kemple (with a happy ending). Thank you to the Yarmouth Fire Department, MA and The Kemples. Our rescuers, time and time again, exemplify service to others.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 