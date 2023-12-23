The town of Yarmouth shares Yarmouth dispatcher and firefighters saving alife

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth brings us the touching story of Kathleen and Bob Kemple (with a happy ending). Thank you to the Yarmouth Fire Department, MA and The Kemples. Our rescuers, time and time again, exemplify service to others.