

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Firefighters will be Going Homeless for the Holidays starting Friday December 4th. This is the 19th annual Homeless for the Holidays event where we accept donations of new unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots, new clothing for children to support Katelynn’s Closet, nonperishable food for the Yarmouth Food Pantry and checks or money to be split between these charities. Katelynn’s Closet has a critical need for (new) children’s socks, underwear and pajama’s.

COVID-19 Pandemic has forced us to adjust our schedule. Our schedule: Friday December 4th and Saturday December 5th open from 8am to 8pm and Sunday December 6th open from 8am to 12pm. Please stop by Our Lady of the Highway Church, 1044 Rt. 28, South Yarmouth, on the corner of Rt. 28 and Forest Rd.

For more information on our charities please visit:

www.katelynns-closet.org/

www.toysfortots.org/

www.yarmouthfoodpantry.org/

We fear with the pandemic the need this year will be much greater! We thank the citizens and visitors of Yarmouth for their continued support, please stop by with your donation and say hello.