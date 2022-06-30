You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three ambulances called to crash in Dennis

June 30, 2022


DENNIS – A traffic crash was reported about 4 PM Thursday on Route 28 at Trotting Park Road in Dennis. Three ambulances were called to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

