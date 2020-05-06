You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three ambulances called to crash in Orleans

Three ambulances called to crash in Orleans

May 5, 2020

ORLEANS – Three ambulances were called to a crash in Orleans shortly after 8:30 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 6A and Baker’s Pond Road. Ambulances from Brewster and Harwich responded to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

