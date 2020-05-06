ORLEANS – Three ambulances were called to a crash in Orleans shortly after 8:30 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 6A and Baker’s Pond Road. Ambulances from Brewster and Harwich responded to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three ambulances called to crash in Orleans
May 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 1 More Coronavirus Death Reported on Cape
- Harwich Reports Number of COVID-19 Cases in Nursing Home
- AAA: Gas Prices Remain the Same from Previous Week
- Community College President Explains Decision to Go Online Until 2021
- Mercy Otis Warren Nomination Deadline Extended
- Congressman Kennedy Hosts Virtual Town Meeting
- Monomoy Regional School District Offering Free Meals for Kids
- Community Development Partnership Seeking COVID-19 Relief
- Truro Considering Changes to Licensing Fees, Meals Tax
- Chatham to Hold Coronavirus Community Forum Online
- Cyr Understands Difficulties Pandemic is Having on Cape Cod
- State Reports 86 New COVID-19 Deaths
- Cape Cod Community College Moving to Distance Learning for Summer, Fall