Three arrested in string of car thefts, break-ins



WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On July, 13 2025, in the early morning hours, officers from the Patrol Division investigated several B&E’s to motor vehicles, and three (3) reported stolen vehicles throughout town. Officers assigned to the Patrol Division, and detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, quickly began to investigate. It was learned that the individuals involved in the breaks in Wareham, were involved in similar incidents in New Bedford, Somerset, and Swansea.

A joint investigation, involving Wareham Police, New Bedford Police, Somerset Police, and Swansea Police, identified three (3) suspects; Luis Santiago, twenty-seven (27) years old of New Bedford, MA, Brian Santiago, twenty-four (24) years old of New Bedford, MA, and Syaire Burgos, eighteen (18) years old of Lawrence, MA.

Arrest warrants were obtained and all three (3) males were placed in custody. Search warrants were also obtained which resulted in the recovery of stolen property from the breaks. The stolen property was returned back to the rightful owners.

Regarding the Wareham breaks, Luis Santiago, twenty-seven years old of New Bedford, MA, Brian Santiago, twenty-four (24) years old of New Bedford, MA, and Syaire Burgos, eighteen years old of Lawrence, MA are each facing;

• (41) – Counts of B&E into Motor Vehicle

• (12) – Counts of Larceny

• (3) – Counts of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

• (3) – Counts of Malicious Destruction to a Motor Vehicle

The suspects are also facing numerous charges from the other involved communities.

Chief Walter Correia Jr., applauded the collaborative effort between the Patrol Division, the Criminal Investigations Division, and surrounding agencies in identifying these individuals.