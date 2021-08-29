Three Arrested on Firearms Charges in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – On August 28th, 2021 at approximately 11:07pm, Barnstable County Communications Center received an abandoned 911 call that was plotting at the Pier 37 Boathouse restaurant. Multiple parties were shouting in the background.

Officer David Massi was the first unit to arrive and observed a chaotic scene. Pier 37 Boathouse security staff reported that they were assaulted and threats of a firearm were made by a group of males that were now in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officer Massi approached the group of males and noticed the rear passenger attempting to conceal an item. The rear seat passenger was removed from the vehicle and Officer Massi observed what appeared to be a handgun in the vehicle. At this point, all passengers were removed and officers located two loaded semi-automatic handguns, a .45 caliber Taurus pistol and a .380 caliber Taurus pistol.

The three males were identified and arrested on the following charges:

Marckell Gordon, 20 of Lynn- Carry Loaded Firearm without License, Possess Large Capacity Firearm, Possess Firearm with Defaced Serial Number, Armed Assault to Murder and Bomb/ Hijak Threat.

Terron Jackson Jr, 23 of Harwich- Carry Loaded Firearm without License (second offense), Possess Large Capacity Firearm, Possess Firearm with Defaced Serial Number, Armed Assault to Murder and Bomb/ Hijack Threat.

Jamual Sims, 22 of Wareham- Carry Loaded Firearm without License, Possess Large Capacity Firearm, Possess Firearm with Defaced Serial Number, Armed Assault to Murder and Bomb/ Hijak Threat.



Both the Massachussets State Police and Mashpee Police Department assisted with the scene.

Media release and photos furnished by Falmouth Police