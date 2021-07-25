EASTHAM – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Eastham shortly after 11 AM Sunday. The crash at Route 6 & Samoset Road caused traffic delays while the scene was worked. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three car crash injures one in Eastham
July 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
