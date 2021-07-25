You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three car crash injures one in Eastham

Three car crash injures one in Eastham

July 25, 2021

EASTHAM – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Eastham shortly after 11 AM Sunday. The crash at Route 6 & Samoset Road caused traffic delays while the scene was worked. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

