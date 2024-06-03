You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three car crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

Three car crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

June 3, 2024

EASTHAM – A three-vehicle crash closed a section of Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened about 9:40 AM Monday at Kingsbury Beach Road. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Eastham Police were detouring traffic and are investigating the cause of the crash.

