EASTHAM – A three-vehicle crash closed a section of Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened about 9:40 AM Monday at Kingsbury Beach Road. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Eastham Police were detouring traffic and are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three car crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
June 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
