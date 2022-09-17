You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three evaluated after car crashes into woods in Bourne

Three evaluated after car crashes into woods in Bourne

September 17, 2022

BOURNE – Three people were evaluated after a car crashed into the woods in Bourne around 9:15 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 28 northbound at Barlow’s Landing Road. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

