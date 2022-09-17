BOURNE – Three people were evaluated after a car crashed into the woods in Bourne around 9:15 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 28 northbound at Barlow’s Landing Road. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
Three evaluated after car crashes into woods in Bourne
September 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
