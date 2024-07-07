You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Brewster

Three evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Brewster

July 7, 2024

BREWSTER – Three people were evaluated after a traffic crash on Route 6 in Brewster around 9:15 AM Sunday. The crash happened eastbound beyond Route 137 (Exit 85). None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was tied up approaching the scene until it could be cleared. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 