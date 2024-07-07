BREWSTER – Three people were evaluated after a traffic crash on Route 6 in Brewster around 9:15 AM Sunday. The crash happened eastbound beyond Route 137 (Exit 85). None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was tied up approaching the scene until it could be cleared. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
Three evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Brewster
July 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
