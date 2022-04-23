CENTERVILLE – Three people were evaluated after a rollover crash in Centerville around 2:30 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Phinney’s Lane. None of the injuries appeared to be serious. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which snarled traffic until the scene was cleared.
Three evaluated after early morning rollover crash in Centerville
April 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
