Three evaluated after early morning rollover crash in Centerville

Three evaluated after early morning rollover crash in Centerville

April 23, 2022

CENTERVILLE – Three people were evaluated after a rollover crash in Centerville around 2:30 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Phinney’s Lane. None of the injuries appeared to be serious. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which snarled traffic until the scene was cleared.

