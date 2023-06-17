You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three evaluated after rear-end collision in Wellfleet

Three evaluated after rear-end collision in Wellfleet

June 17, 2023

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – Three people were treated and released after a rear-end collision in Wellfleet. The crash happened just after 7 PM on Route 6 at Blue Heron Road. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 