Three evaluated, traffic jammed after crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

Three evaluated, traffic jammed after crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

July 12, 2020

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash caused extensive travel delays in Bourne. The crash happened around 6:15 PM on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) by the Bourne Scenic Park. Three people were evaluated for unknown injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

