BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash caused extensive travel delays in Bourne. The crash happened around 6:15 PM on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) by the Bourne Scenic Park. Three people were evaluated for unknown injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three evaluated, traffic jammed after crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
July 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman Of The Year Award Selection.
- FEMA Announces Grants for Barnstable and Dennis Fire Departments
- Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod Launching Photo Contest
- Barnstable Highway Division Repainting Town Roadway Lines
- State Senate Presents Police Reform Bill
- Cape Cod Real Estate Market Showing Promising Signs
- Falmouth Health Agent Urges Public To Continue Social Distancing
- Yarmouth Drive-In Looking for Staff
- COVID-19 State Update
- More Than 26,000 File Unemployment Claims in Mass. Last Week
- Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod Opening for Phase 3
- Yarmouth Drive-In Set to Open Sunday
- Pop-Up Drive-In Movie Venue Set to Open in Dennis Wednesday