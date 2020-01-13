Three face charges after drug raid in Wareham

WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On Monday, January 13, at 10:20 a.m., Wareham Police detectives assisted by patrol officers conducted a raid at 18 Leisure Lane amid multiple complaints. Three individuals were placed under arrest after a large quantity of marijuana was found in the house. Detectives summoned the Director of Public Health Robert Either and Health Inspector Patrick MacDonald to the scene; the property was subsequently condemned for health code violations.

Latoya Johnson (35), of 22 Hideaway Lane, East Wareham, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class “D” drug.

Jayme Hunt (50), of 18 Leisure Lane, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class “D” drug, subsequent offense.

Peter G. Rezendes IV (32), of 1 Oakdale Street, Wareham, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class “D” drug, subsequent offense.

When the officers approached the house Mr. Rezendes jumped out a window, however was quickly apprehended by Lieutenant Walter Correia.