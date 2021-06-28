Three fisherman rescued from life raft after boat sinks 71 miles off Block Island



JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Late last night, Sector Long Island Command Center recieved a report of the 44ft Sport Fisher Nite Nurse taking on water approximately 75NM south of Block Island, R.I., which ultimatly led to 3 people abandoning ship.

Due to the vessel having an operable radio, EPIRB, flares, and other means of communication, a CG C-144, was able to locate the life raft with all 3 individuals safely on board. A MH-60 from Air Station Cape Cod was able to successfully hoist everyone from the raft. Before entering the life raft, Individuals donned survival suits and life jackets which significantly increased their chances of survival and visibility from the air. The three were brought to Joint Base Cape Cod and evaluated but declined medical treatment.

Having all the proper equipment is essential, things can go wrong no matter how experienced the mariner. Always be prepared!