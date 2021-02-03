SANDWICH – The nor’easter wreaked havoc in the Town Neck section of Sandwich on Tuesday. One house completely collapsed off its foundation while two others were condemned. No injuries were reported.
Three houses condemned, one collapsed by nor’easter in Sandwich
February 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
