You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three houses condemned, one collapsed by nor’easter in Sandwich

Three houses condemned, one collapsed by nor’easter in Sandwich

February 2, 2021

SANDWICH – The nor’easter wreaked havoc in the Town Neck section of Sandwich on Tuesday. One house completely collapsed off its foundation while two others were condemned. No injuries were reported.

