BOURNE – Three people were injured in a crash in Bourne shortly after 11:15 PM Friday. the crash happened at the intersection of Meetinghouse Lane and Old Plymouth Road. One person was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth while two others were transported to local hospitals. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
Three injured in Bourne crash
July 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Will Massachusetts Do Enough to Limit Evictions?
- $10 Million Rewards Bolster White House Anti-Ransomware Bid
- Health Professionals Urge Caution as Virus Cases Rise Again
- Mashpee Select Board Supports Broadband for Wampanoag Tribe
- Over $500,000 Raised During Big 3 Fishing Tournament
- Unemployment Claims Fall to 360,000, a New Pandemic Low
- Biden’s Order Targeting Big Businesses Gets Local Support
- Cyanobacteria Warning Issued for Peters Pond
- Cape Cod Airport Terminal to be Renamed
- State Police Reassigning Troopers Amid Staffing Shortage
- Baker ‘Not Surprised’ by Infighting in Massachusetts GOP
- Animal Rescue League Provides Pet Plans for Storms
- Online SNAP Options in Massachusetts Expanded