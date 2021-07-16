You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three injured in Bourne crash

Three injured in Bourne crash

July 16, 2021

BOURNE – Three people were injured in a crash in Bourne shortly after 11:15 PM Friday. the crash happened at the intersection of Meetinghouse Lane and Old Plymouth Road. One person was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth while two others were transported to local hospitals. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

