You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three injured in crash in Yarmouth

Three injured in crash in Yarmouth

January 23, 2023

YARMOUTH – Three people were injured in a crash in Yarmouth around 5:20 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 28 and Camp Street. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash, which tied up evening commuter traffic for a time, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 