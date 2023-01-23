YARMOUTH – Three people were injured in a crash in Yarmouth around 5:20 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 28 and Camp Street. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash, which tied up evening commuter traffic for a time, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Three injured in crash in Yarmouth
January 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
