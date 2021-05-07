WEST BARNSTABLE – The West Barnstable FD, with two additional ambulances from the COMM FD, and the State Police, responded to this three car crash on Route 6 eastbound Thursday morning between exits 65 and 68 (old exits 5-6). Three people were transport to Cape Cod Hospital.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
Three injured in early morning crash in West Barnstable
May 6, 2021
