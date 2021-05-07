You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three injured in early morning crash in West Barnstable

Three injured in early morning crash in West Barnstable

May 6, 2021


WEST BARNSTABLEThe West Barnstable FD, with two additional ambulances from the COMM FD, and the State Police, responded to this three car crash on Route 6 eastbound Thursday morning between exits 65 and 68 (old exits 5-6). Three people were transport to Cape Cod Hospital.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

