Three injured, one seriously after crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet



WELLFLEET – Three people were injured, one seriously after a crash in Wellfleet sometime after 11 AM Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 at Old County Road. Photos showed a DHL van and a Volvo sedan were involved. The impact tore a wheel off of one of the vehicles. Ambulances from Eastham and Orleans responded to assist in patient transport to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

Photos by AAP/CWN