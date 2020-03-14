You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three injured, one seriously in Falmouth crash

March 13, 2020

FALMOUTH – Three people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Falmouth Friday evening. The crash happened around 9:45 PM on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) in front of the Teaticket Market. According to reports, one vehicle struck another broadside and a utility pole was struck as well. One person was rushed to Falmouth Hospital as a trauma alert. Two others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

