Three injured, one seriously in Falmouth crash

FALMOUTH – Three people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Falmouth Friday evening. The crash happened around 9:45 PM on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) in front of the Teaticket Market. According to reports, one vehicle struck another broadside and a utility pole was struck as well. One person was rushed to Falmouth Hospital as a trauma alert. Two others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.