FALMOUTH – Three people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Falmouth Friday evening. The crash happened around 9:45 PM on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) in front of the Teaticket Market. According to reports, one vehicle struck another broadside and a utility pole was struck as well. One person was rushed to Falmouth Hospital as a trauma alert. Two others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Three injured, one seriously in Falmouth crash
March 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
