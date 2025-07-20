You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three injured, one seriously in Wellfleet traffic crash

Three injured, one seriously in Wellfleet traffic crash

July 20, 2025

WELLFLEET – Three people were injured in a traffic crash in Wellfleet. The reported head-on collision happened about 6:30 AM Sunday on Route 6 at Day Road. The highway was closed while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

