Three injured, traffic tied up after crash in Mashpee

Three injured, traffic tied up after crash in Mashpee

September 29, 2021

MASHPEE – Three people suffered what were described as serious but not life-threatening injuries after a traffic crash in Mashpee about 12:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 130 at South Sandwich Road. The victims were transported to hospitals by Mashpee and Sandwich ambulances. Traffic was backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

